  1. EPaper
  2. Football 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Messi vs Maradona: A statistical comparison of their careers with Argentina

Markets fall in early trade amid weak global equities

The BSE benchmark jumped 468.38 points or 0.76 per cent to settle at 61,806.19 on Monday.

December 20, 2022 10:40 am | Updated 10:40 am IST - Mumbai

PTI
A general view of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai.

A general view of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai. | Photo Credit: FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

Equity benchmarks began the trade on a weak note on Tuesday after rallying in the previous trade amid a bearish trend in global markets and foreign fund outflows.

The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex declined 393.68 points to 61,412.51. The broader NSE Nifty dipped 123.1 points to 18,297.35.

From the Sensex pack, Larsen & Toubro, Hindustan Unilever, Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies, Tata Steel, Mahindra & Mahindra, Asian Paints, Power Grid, Tata Motors and Bajaj Finserv were among the major laggards.

Only Axis Bank traded in the green from the 30-share pack.

Elsewhere in Asia, equity markets in Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading lower.

The US markets had ended lower on Monday.

The BSE benchmark jumped 468.38 points or 0.76 per cent to settle at 61,806.19 on Monday. The Nifty climbed 151.45 points or 0.83 per cent to end at 18,420.45.

International oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.50 per cent to USD 80.20 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) offloaded shares worth Rs 538.10 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

Related Topics

financial markets / stocks / economy, business and finance / business (general) / market and exchange

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.