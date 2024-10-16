GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Markets fall in early trade amid foreign fund outflows

The BSE Sensex went down by 240.75 points to 81,579.37 in early trade. The NSE Nifty declined 62.7 points to 24,994.65

Published - October 16, 2024 10:38 am IST - Mumbai

PTI
Market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined in early trade on Wednesday (October 16, 2024) amid unabated foreign fund outflows and tracking a weak trend in global markets.

Market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined in early trade on Wednesday (October 16, 2024) amid unabated foreign fund outflows and tracking a weak trend in global markets.

The BSE Sensex went down by 240.75 points to 81,579.37 in early trade. The NSE Nifty declined 62.7 points to 24,994.65.

Rupee trades in narrow range against US dollar in early trade

From the 30 Sensex firms, Mahindra & Mahindra, Nestle, UltraTech Cement, Tata Consultancy Services, Kotak Mahindra Bank and IndusInd Bank were the major laggards.

HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Asian Paints and Sun Pharma were among the gainers.

"Market sentiment remained cautious with foreign investors selling ₹63,900 crore in October," said Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth ₹1,748.71 crore on Tuesday (October 15, 2024), according to exchange data.

In Asian markets, Seoul and Tokyo traded lower, while Shanghai and Hong Kong quoted in the positive territory.

Cyient, Business Finland to collaborate for tech innovation

The U.S. markets ended lower on Tuesday (October 15,2024).

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.23% to $74.42 a barrel.

On Tuesday (October 15, 2024), the BSE benchmark declined 152.93 points or 0.19% to settle at 81,820.12. The Nifty settled lower by 70.60 points or 0.28% to 25,057.35.

