Markets fall for third day; Sensex, Nifty decline nearly 1%

November 21, 2022 04:23 pm | Updated 04:23 pm IST - Mumbai

Market benchmarks fell for third day running on Monday and ended nearly 1% lower amid weak trend in global equities.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 518.64 points or 0.84% to settle at 61,144.84. During the day, it tumbled 604.15 points or 0.97% to 61,059.33.

The broader NSE Nifty fell 147.70 points or 0.81% to end at 18,159.95.

From the Sensex pack, Reliance Industries, HDFC, Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Bajaj Finance, Wipro and Tata Steel were the major laggards.

Bharti Airtel, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, Hindustan Unilever and Power Grid were among the winners.

Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Seoul, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended lower, while Tokyo settled higher.

Equity exchanges in Europe were trading in the negative territory in the afternoon trade. Wall Street had ended higher on Friday.

International oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.91% lower at $86.82 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded shares worth ₹751.20 crore on Friday, as per exchange data.