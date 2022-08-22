Markets fall for second day; Sensex, Nifty down over 1%

BSE Sensex tumbles 872.28 points or 1.46% to settle at 58,773.87; NSE Nifty declined 267.75 points or 1.51% to finish at 17,490.70

PTI Mumbai
August 22, 2022 16:34 IST

During the day, BSE Sensex slumped 941.04 points or 1.57% to 58,705.11. File

Equity benchmarks continued to remain weak on August 22 with the Sensex and Nifty falling over 1% each, dragged down by bank stocks and negative global market trends.

The 30-share BSE Sensex, which had started the trade on a weak note, tumbled 872.28 points or 1.46% to settle at 58,773.87. During the day, it slumped 941.04 points or 1.57% to 58,705.11.

The broader NSE Nifty declined 267.75 points or 1.51% to finish at 17,490.70.

From the Sensex pack, Tata Steel, Asian Paints, Larsen & Toubro, Wipro, UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Tech Mahindra, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Axis Bank were the major laggards.

On the other hand, ITC and Nestle India ended higher.

In Asia, markets in Seoul, Tokyo and Hong Kong ended lower, while Shanghai settled in the green.

Stock markets in Europe were trading lower during mid-session deals. The Wall Street had ended lower on Friday.

Meanwhile, the international oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.95% lower at $95.80 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) turned net buyers as they picked up shares worth ₹1,110.90 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.

