ADVERTISEMENT

Markets fall for 5th day; Sensex declines 139 points in volatile trade

February 23, 2023 04:51 pm | Updated 04:51 pm IST - Mumbai

Asian Paints, Larsen & Toubro, Titan, IndusInd Bank, Bharti Airtel, Power Grid, Bajaj Finserv, Infosys, HDFC Bank and HDFC were the major laggards.

PTI

A screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

Falling for the fifth straight session, equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined on Thursday amid concerns that the U.S. Federal Reserve might raise interest rates further to curb inflation.

Fresh foreign fund outflows and mostly weak trends in Asian markets also hit investor sentiments, traders said.

In a highly volatile trade amid monthly derivatives expiry, the BSE Sensex declined 139.18 points or 0.23% to settle at 59,605.80. During the day, it hit a high of 59,960.04 and a low of 59,406.31.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The NSE Nifty slipped 43.05 points or 0.25% to end at 17,511.25.

In the Sensex pack, Asian Paints, Larsen & Toubro, Titan, IndusInd Bank, Bharti Airtel, Power Grid, Bajaj Finserv, Infosys, HDFC Bank and HDFC were the major laggards.

On the other hand, Axis Bank, Tata Motors, ITC, State Bank of India, Tata Steel and Sun Pharma were among the gainers.

In Asian markets, China and Hong Kong settled lower, while South Korea ended higher. Japanese markets were closed for a holiday.

European equities were trading mostly in the green during afternoon trade.

The U.S. markets ended on a mixed note on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the rupee appreciated by 15 paise to close at 82.73 (provisional) against the U.S. dollar on Thursday.

International oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.32% to $80.86 per barrel.

Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) offloaded shares worth ₹579.82 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US