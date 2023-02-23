HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Markets fall for 5th day; Sensex declines 139 points in volatile trade

Asian Paints, Larsen & Toubro, Titan, IndusInd Bank, Bharti Airtel, Power Grid, Bajaj Finserv, Infosys, HDFC Bank and HDFC were the major laggards.

February 23, 2023 04:51 pm | Updated 04:51 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
A screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai. File

A screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

Falling for the fifth straight session, equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined on Thursday amid concerns that the U.S. Federal Reserve might raise interest rates further to curb inflation.

Fresh foreign fund outflows and mostly weak trends in Asian markets also hit investor sentiments, traders said.

In a highly volatile trade amid monthly derivatives expiry, the BSE Sensex declined 139.18 points or 0.23% to settle at 59,605.80. During the day, it hit a high of 59,960.04 and a low of 59,406.31.

The NSE Nifty slipped 43.05 points or 0.25% to end at 17,511.25.

In the Sensex pack, Asian Paints, Larsen & Toubro, Titan, IndusInd Bank, Bharti Airtel, Power Grid, Bajaj Finserv, Infosys, HDFC Bank and HDFC were the major laggards.

On the other hand, Axis Bank, Tata Motors, ITC, State Bank of India, Tata Steel and Sun Pharma were among the gainers.

In Asian markets, China and Hong Kong settled lower, while South Korea ended higher. Japanese markets were closed for a holiday.

European equities were trading mostly in the green during afternoon trade.

The U.S. markets ended on a mixed note on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the rupee appreciated by 15 paise to close at 82.73 (provisional) against the U.S. dollar on Thursday.

International oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.32% to $80.86 per barrel.

Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) offloaded shares worth ₹579.82 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

Related Topics

stocks / stock activity / stock exchanges / foreign exchange market / financial markets / market and exchange / business (general)

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.