Markets fall for 2nd day on unabated foreign fund outflows

October 04, 2023 04:41 pm | Updated 04:41 pm IST - Mumbai

Equity benchmark indices ended lower on Wednesday, extending their previous day's fall, due to unabated foreign fund outflows and weak trends in the U.S. and Asian markets.

The 30-share BSE Sensex went lower by 286.06 points, or 0.44%, to settle at 65,226.04. During the day, it plunged 633.33 points, or 0.96%, to 64,878.77.

The Nifty declined 92.65 points, or 0.47%, to end at 19,436.10.

Among the Sensex firms, Axis Bank fell over 4%, emerging as the biggest laggard. State Bank of India, IndusInd Bank, NTPC, UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Finserv, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Maruti and Larsen & Toubro were the other major laggards.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nestle, Hindustan Unilever, HDFC Bank, Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, HCL Technologies, and Asian Paints were among the gainers.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, and Hong Kong settled lower while Shanghai ended in the positive territory.

European markets were trading mostly in the green. The U.S. markets ended with over 1% fall on Tuesday.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth ₹2,034.14 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.91% to $90.09 a barrel.

The BSE benchmark had declined 316.31 points, or 0.48%, to settle at 65,512.10 on Tuesday. The Nifty fell 109.55 points, or 0.56%, to end at 19,528.75.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.