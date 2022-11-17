  1. EPaper
Markets fall amid weak global equities

November 17, 2022 04:22 pm | Updated 04:22 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
File.

File. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Equity benchmark indices ended lower on Thursday in line with weak global market trends.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 230.12 points or 0.37% to settle at 61,750.60. During the day, it fell 337.45 points or 0.54% to 61,643.27.

The broader NSE Nifty dipped 65.75 points or 0.36%t to end at 18,343.90.

From the Sensex pack, Titan, Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti, HDFC, Dr Reddy's, Bajaj Finserv, Infosys, and HDFC Bank were the major laggards.

Larsen & Toubro, Power Grid, ICICI Bank and Bharti Airtel were among the winners.

Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended lower.

Equity exchanges in Europe were trading mostly lower in the afternoon session. Wall Street had ended in the negative territory on Wednesday.

International oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.46% lower at $92.43 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded shares worth ₹386.06 crore on Wednesday, as per exchange data.

