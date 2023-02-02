Markets end on mixed note; Sensex climbs over 224 points, Nifty dips 6 points

February 02, 2023 05:43 pm | Updated 05:43 pm IST - Mumbai

Equity markets witnessed mixed trends on Thursday, with the Sensex climbing over 224 points, while the NSE Nifty dipped almost 6 points in highly volatile trade.

The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex advanced 224.16 points or 0.38% to settle at 59,932.24. During the day, it hit a high of 60,007.67 and a low of 59,215.62.

However, the broader NSE Nifty dipped 5.90 points or 0.03% to end at 17,610.40, weighed down by continuous selling in Adani group stocks.

From the Sensex pack, ITC jumped 4.74%. The other major gainers were IndusInd Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Infosys, Wipro, HCL Technologies, Tata Consultancy Services and ICICI Bank.

HDFC, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finance, NTPC, Power Grid and HDFC Bank were the major laggards.

Elsewhere in Asia, equity markets in Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai ended in the green, while Hong Kong settled lower.

Equities in Europe were trading higher during mid-session deals. Markets in the U.S. had ended in the positive territory on Wednesday.

Adani Enterprises on Wednesday said it has decided not to go ahead with its ₹20,000-crore Follow-on Public Offer (FPO) and will return the proceeds to investors.

The announcement came a day after the company's FPO was subscribed fully on the last day of the offer on Tuesday.

Adani Enterprises tumbled 26.50%. Most of the group firms also ended in the negative territory, including Adani Transmission which tanked 10%, Adani Green Energy slumped 10%, Adani Total Gas (10%) and Adani Ports (6.13%).

International oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.29% to $82.78 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) turned buyers as they bought shares worth a net ₹1,785.21 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.