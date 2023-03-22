ADVERTISEMENT

Markets end higher for second day amid firm global trend

March 22, 2023 04:12 pm | Updated 04:12 pm IST - Mumbai

Equity markets in Europe were trading in positive territory during the afternoon trade

PTI

The 30-share BSE Sensex advanced 139.91 points or 0.24% to settle at 58,214.59.  | Photo Credit: PTI

Equity benchmark Sensex and Nifty ended on a positive note on March 22, mainly due to buying in healthcare, financial and commodity stocks amid a firm trend in global equities.

Continuing its previous day's rally, the 30-share BSE Sensex advanced 139.91 points or 0.24% to settle at 58,214.59. During the day, it jumped 344.1 points or 0.59% to 58,418.78.

The broader NSE Nifty climbed 44.40 points or 0.26% to end at 17,151.90.

Among the Sensex stocks, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Sun Pharma, IndusInd Bank, Tata Motors, ICICI Bank, Tata Consultancy Services, Hindustan Unilever and Power Grid were the major gainers.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

NTPC, Axis Bank, Nestle, HCL Technologies and HDFC Bank were the major laggards.

In Asia, Seoul, Japan, Hong Kong and Shanghai markets ended in the green.

Equity markets in Europe were trading in positive territory during the afternoon trade. The U.S. markets ended significantly higher on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, global oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.31% to $75.09 per barrel.

Foreign Portfolio Investors offloaded equities worth ₹1,454.63 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US