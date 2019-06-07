Markets eke out gains in choppy trade; log weekly loss

Equity indices ticked higher in choppy trade on Friday, propped up by select banking and finance stocks, even as the overall risk sentiment remained subdued owing to liquidity concerns in the NBFC space.

After swinging over 400 points intra-day, the BSE Sensex settled 86.18 points, or 0.22%, higher at 39,615.90. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty rose 26.90 points, or 0.23%, to 11,870.65.

During the week, the Sensex fell 98.30 points and the broader Nifty lost 52.15 points.

Top gainers in the Sensex pack Friday included IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, M&M, SBI, ICICI Bank and Vedanta, rising up to 1.90%.

On the other hand, Yes Bank, PowerGrid, Sun Pharma, Coal India, Bajaj Auto, ONGC and RIL were among the top losers, dropping up to 2.37%.

“On-going funding challenges faced by NBFCs prompted investors to focus on to select banking stocks while weak rupee added some impetus to IT stocks.

“The global central banks are moving to a rate cut cycle to combat weaker growth which supported Asian and European markets but trade war concerns continue to limit gains. Investors to remain focused on fresh triggers in the upcoming union budget and US job data to get cues on further direction,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.

Sectorally, BSE telecom, finance, consumer durables, bankex and teck indices ended up to 0.79% higher.

However, utilities, power, energy, healthcare, realty and metal indices slipped up to 1.29%.

Broader market indices the BSE MidCap and SmallCap ended in the red, under-performing the benchmarks.

Foreign institutional investors sold shares worth a net ₹1,448.99 crore on Thursday, and domestic institutional investors offloaded equities to the tune of ₹650.84 crore, provisional data available with stock exchanges showed.

Meanwhile, the Indian rupee depreciated 20 paise to 69.48 against the US dollar.

On the global front, investors wagered on rate cuts by central banks to shore up growth amid the US-China trade tussle. Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in China, Japan and Korea ended on a mixed note, while Europe was trading in the green in opening deals.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 1.20% to $62.41 per barrel.