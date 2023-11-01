ADVERTISEMENT

Markets drop in early trade on foreign capital outflows

November 01, 2023 10:20 am | Updated 10:20 am IST - Mumbai

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 193.99 points to 63,680.94. The Nifty slipped 47 points to 19,032.60.

PTI

Representational image only. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Equity benchmark indices declined in early trade on November 1 due to weakness in banking, financial, and metal stocks amid unabated foreign fund outflows.

“Investors preferred to remain on the sidelines ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision,” traders said.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 193.99 points to 63,680.94. The Nifty slipped 47 points to 19,032.60.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Among the Sensex firms, JSW Steel, Bharti Airtel, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank, Asian Paints, Tata Steel, Power Grid and Nestle were the major laggards. Mahindra & Mahindra, Wipro, HCL Technologies, Bajaj Finserv and Tata Motors were the major gainers.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading in the green. The U.S. markets ended in positive territory on October 31. Global oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.05% to $87.41 a barrel.

“Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth ₹696.02 crore on Tuesday,” according to exchange data.

"It is important to understand that equity markets globally are being impacted more by the spike in U.S. bond yields rather than the Israel-Hamas conflict. The U.S. 10-year bond yield above 4.9% will continue to be a major headwind for stock markets, particularly for those in emerging markets. Sustained selling by FIIs is likely to continue weighing on markets," said V. K. Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

The BSE benchmark declined 237.72 points or 0.37% to settle at 63,874.93 on Tuesday. The Nifty dipped 61.30 points or 0.32% to 19,079.60.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US