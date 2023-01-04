ADVERTISEMENT

Markets decline in initial trade, Sensex down by 104 points

January 04, 2023 10:51 am | Updated 10:51 am IST - Mumbai

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 104.33 points to 61,189.87. The broader NSE Nifty dipped 32.45 points to 18,200.10.

PTI

Image for representation | Photo Credit: Reuters

Market benchmarks declined in initial trade on Wednesday amid continuous foreign fund outflows and weak trend in index major Reliance Industries.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 104.33 points to 61,189.87. The broader NSE Nifty dipped 32.45 points to 18,200.10.

From the Sensex pack, Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Wipro, Bajaj Finance, Power Grid, Infosys, Reliance Industries and Bajaj Finserv were the major laggards.

Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, UltraTech Cement and Hindustan Unilever were the winners.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Elsewhere in Asia, equity markets in Seoul, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading in the green, while Tokyo quoted lower.

Markets in the US ended lower on Tuesday.

"Overnight fall in the US markets would drag down local markets in early Wednesday trade, but optimism in other Asian peers could fuel a rebound intra-day. Investors will be keeping an eye on the Federal Reserve's December meeting minutes to trickle in on Thursday. FIIs were again on the sell side in yesterday’s trade," said Prashanth Tapse - Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd.

The BSE benchmark had climbed 126.41 points or 0.21% to settle at 61,294.20 on Tuesday. The Nifty gained 35.10 points or 0.19% to end at 18,232.55.

International oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.18% to $81.95 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded shares worth ₹628.07 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

financial markets

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US