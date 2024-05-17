ADVERTISEMENT

Markets decline in early trade weak global trends, unabated foreign fund outflows

Published - May 17, 2024 10:53 am IST - Mumbai

Among the Sensex components, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, Nestle, Hindustan Unilever, Larsen & Toubro and Bajaj Finserv were the major laggards.

PTI

Image used for represnetative purpose only | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Equity benchmark indices declined in early trade on May 17 amid weak global trends and unabated foreign fund outflows.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 185.42 points to 73,478.30. The NSE Nifty dipped 50.35 points to 22,353.50.

Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors, Tata Steel and UltraTech Cement were the gainers.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo and Shanghai were quoting lower while Hong Kong traded in the green.

Wall Street ended in the negative territory on Thursday.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth ₹776.49 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.25% to USD 83.48 a barrel.

On Thursday, the BSE benchmark climbed 676.69 points or 0.93% to settle at 73,663.72. The NSE Nifty surged 203.30 points or 0.92% to 22,403.85.

