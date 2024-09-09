GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Markets decline in early trade on weak global peers, foreign fund outflows

Hindustan Unilever, Asian Paints, Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services were among the gainers

Published - September 09, 2024 10:48 am IST - Mumbai

PTI
FILE PHOTO: People walk past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: People walk past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo | Photo Credit: FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

Equity benchmark indices declined in early trade on Monday (September 9, 2024) in tandem with a weak trend in global markets and foreign fund outflows.

The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 281.74 points to 80,902.19. The NSE Nifty declined 81.45 points to 24,770.70.

Among the 30 Sensex firms, Adani Ports, Tata Steel, NTPC, Power Grid, Mahindra & Mahindra and Tata Motors were the biggest laggards.

Hindustan Unilever, Asian Paints, Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services were among the gainers.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading lower.

The U.S. markets ended significantly lower on Friday.

"The stock markets have taken a sharp bearish turn, with sentiment shifting from optimism about cooling U.S. inflation to concerns over a potential U.S. economic slowdown. Friday's weaker-than-expected jobs data has reignited fears of a recession, further compounded by soft manufacturing updates," Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd, said.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth ₹620.95 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.

"Two factors are likely to weigh on markets: one, the outcome of the U.S. presidential elections and two, the Fed decision on rate cut," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 1.24% to $71.94 a barrel.

The BSE benchmark had tumbled 1,017.23 points or 1.24% to settle at 81,183.93 on Friday. The NSE Nifty dropped 292.95 points or 1.17% to 24,852.15.

Published - September 09, 2024 10:48 am IST

Related Topics

foreign exchange market / financial markets

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.