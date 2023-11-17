HamberMenu
Markets decline in early trade; later face volatile trends

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 342.74 points to 65,639.74 after a weak beginning

November 17, 2023 11:12 am | Updated 11:12 am IST - Mumbai

PTI
Equity benchmark indices declined in early trade on Friday amid weak cues from the Asian markets and were later trading in huge volatile trends.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 342.74 points to 65,639.74 after a weak beginning. The Nifty fell 97.75 points to 19,667.45.

Later, both the benchmark indices faced heavy volatility and were quoting between gains and losses.

Among the Sensex firms, Axis Bank, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank were the biggest laggards.

Asian Paints, Hindustan Unilever, Nestle, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors and Titan were the major gainers.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading lower while Tokyo quoted in the green.

The U.S. markets ended on a mixed note on Thursday.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.25 per cent to $77.61 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were buyers on Thursday as they bought equities worth ₹957.25 crore, according to exchange data.

The Sensex climbed 306.55 points or 0.47 per cent to settle at 65,982.48 on Thursday. The Nifty gained 89.75 points or 0.46 per cent to 19,765.20.

