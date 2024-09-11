ADVERTISEMENT

Markets decline in early trade after two days of rally

Published - September 11, 2024 10:57 am IST - Mumbai

Asian Paints, Bharti Airtel, ITC and Hindustan Unilever were among the gainers

PTI

Exchange Data said that FIIs bought equities worth ₹2,208.23 crore on Tuesday (September 10, 2024). File | Photo Credit: Reuters

Equity benchmark indices declined in early trade on Wednesday (September 11, 2024) after two days of gains amid selling in Tata Motors and weak trends in Asian markets.

The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 111.85 points to 81,809.44. The NSE Nifty dipped 39.2 points to 25,001.90.

Among the 30 Sensex firms, Tata Motors, ICICI Bank, Titan, HDFC Bank, JSW Steel, Tech Mahindra, UltraTech Cement and Axis Bank were the major laggards.

Asian Paints, Bharti Airtel, ITC and Hindustan Unilever were among the gainers.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading lower.

Sensex climbs 362 points, Nifty closes above 25,000 mark on gains in IT, telecom shares

The U.S. markets ended mostly with gains on Tuesday (September 10, 2024).

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth ₹2,208.23 crore on Tuesday (September 10, 2024), according to exchange data.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.59% to $69.60 a barrel.

The BSE benchmark climbed 361.75 points or 0.44% to settle at 81,921.29 on Tuesday (September 11, 2024). The NSE Nifty surged 104.70 points or 0.42% to 25,041.10.

