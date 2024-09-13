Equity benchmark indices declined in early trade on Friday (September 13, 2024) after the previous session's record rally on the emergence of profit-taking amid weak trends from Asian peers.

The 30-share Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) Sensex dived 200.03 points to 82,762.68 after beginning the trade on a positive note. The National Stock Exchange (NSE) Nifty dropped 67.5 points to 25,321.40.

Among the 30 Sensex firms, Asian Paints, Mahindra & Mahindra, ITC, Hindustan Unilever, Bharti Airtel, Sun Pharma, Infosys and Bajaj Finance were the biggest laggards.

Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Tata Motors and Power Grid were among the gainers.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo and Shanghai were trading lower, while Hong Kong was quoted in the positive territory.

The U.S. markets ended with gains on Thursday (September 12, 2024).

A sharp fag-end rally drove the BSE benchmark to the 83,000 level for the first time on Thursday (September 12, 2024). The barometer surged 1,593.03 points or 1.95% to hit its lifetime intra-day peak of 83,116.19. The index ended at a record high of 82,962.71, up by 1,439.55 points, or 1.77%.

The NSE Nifty surged 470.45 points, or 1.89%, to settle at a record closing high of 25,388.90. The benchmark hit its fresh all-time intra-day high of 25,433.35, a jump of 514.9 points or 2%.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth ₹ 7,695 crore on Thursday (September 12, 2024), according to exchange data.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.40% to 72.26 a barrel.