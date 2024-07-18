ADVERTISEMENT

Markets decline in early deals on weak global peers, profit-taking

Updated - July 18, 2024 10:48 am IST

Published - July 18, 2024 10:33 am IST - Mumbai

UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Finance, Tata Steel, JSW Steel and NTPC were among the other laggards

PTI

Image used for representative purpose only. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Equity benchmark indices declined in early trade on Thursday, as profit-taking emerged in domestic equities after a record rally amid weak global market trends.

The 30-share BSE Sensex opened on a muted note and declined 251.93 points to 80,464.62 in initial trade. The NSE Nifty dipped 76.6 points to 24,536.40.

Also read | Nasdaq, S&P 500 end sharply lower, hit by chips, megacaps; Dow extends rally

Among the Sensex pack, Asian Paints went lower by 2% after the company reported a 24.64% decline in consolidated net profit at ₹1,186.79 crore in the June quarter, hit by demand slowdown due to severe heatwave and general elections.

On the contrary, Sun Pharma, Axis Bank, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services and Bharti Airtel defied the broader market trend and were trading in the positive territory.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo and Shanghai were trading lower, while Hong Kong quoted higher.

The U.S. markets ended mostly lower on Wednesday.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.35% to $85.38 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth ₹1,271.45 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

Stock markets were closed on Wednesday on account of Muharram.

The BSE benchmark climbed 51.69 points or 0.06% to settle at a new lifetime high of 80,716.55 on Tuesday. During the day, it advanced 233.44 points or 0.28% to hit a fresh record high of 80,898.30.

The NSE Nifty went up by 26.30 points or 0.11% to settle at an all-time closing high of 24,613. Intra-day, it rallied 74.55 points or 0.30 to hit a new record peak of 24,661.25.

