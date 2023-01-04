ADVERTISEMENT

Markets decline 1%; Sensex ends below 61k mark

January 04, 2023 04:02 pm | Updated 04:02 pm IST - Mumbai

Maruti Suzuki and Tata Consultancy Services were the only winners.

PTI

Market benchmarks Sensex and Nifty tumbled 1% on Wednesday amid continuous foreign fund outflows and a weak trend in index majors Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank.

The 30-share BSE Sensex slumped 636.75 points or 1.04% to settle at 60,657.45. During the day, it declined 700.64 points or 1.14% to 60,593.56.

The broader NSE Nifty ended lower by 189.60 points or 1.04% at 18,042.95.

From the Sensex pack, Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Wipro, Power Grid, Infosys, HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and HDFC were the major laggards.

Elsewhere in Asia, equity markets in Seoul, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended in the green, while Tokyo settled lower.

Equity exchanges in Europe were trading in the positive zone in mid-session deals. Markets in the had U.S. ended lower on Tuesday.

International oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 1.86% to $80.57 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded shares worth a net ₹628.07 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

