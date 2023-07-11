ADVERTISEMENT

Markets climb on firm global trends, foreign fund inflows

July 11, 2023 04:03 pm | Updated 04:03 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI

File photo of people walk by the statue of the bull at the BSE building in Mumbai. | Photo Credit: PTI

Equity benchmark indices rallied on July 11 tracking a positive trend in the global markets and unabated foreign fund inflows.

Buying in index major Reliance Industries, Infosys and ITC also helped markets extend their previous day's gain.

The 30-share BSE Sensex advanced 273.67 points or 0.42% to settle at 65,617.84. During the day, it rallied 526.42 points or 0.80% to 65,870.59.

The NSE Nifty climbed 83.50 points or 0.43% to end at 19,439.40.

From the Sensex pack, Sun Pharma, Maruti, Tata Motors, ITC, Nestle, Larsen & Toubro, Infosys, Asian Paints, Titan, Tech Mahindra, Power Grid and Reliance Industries were the major gainers.

Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank, HCL Technologies, State Bank of India, HDFC, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Bajaj Finserv were among the laggard from the 30-share pack.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended in the green.

Equity markets in Europe were trading mostly in the green. The U.S. markets ended in the positive territory on Monday.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) continued their buying momentum as they bought equities worth ₹588.48 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.18% to $77.83 a barrel.

The BSE benchmark gained 63.72 points or 0.10% to settle at 65,344.17 on Monday. The Nifty advanced 24.10 points or 0.12% to end at 19,355.90.

