ADVERTISEMENT

Markets climb in early trade

June 26, 2023 10:27 am | Updated 10:27 am IST - Mumbai

Sensex climbed 91.03 points and Nifty advanced 39.30 points

PTI

Equity benchmark indices gained in early trade on June 26 after falling in the previous two trading sessions, amid buying in index heavyweights ITC, ICICI Bank and Infosys. | Photo Credit: Paul Noronha

Equity benchmark indices gained in early trade on June 26 after falling in the previous two trading sessions, amid buying in index heavyweights ITC, ICICI Bank and Infosys.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 91.03 points to 63,070.40 points in early trade. The NSE Nifty advanced 39.30 points to 18,704.80 points.

From the Sensex pack, ITC, Hindustan Unilever, Tata Motors, IndusInd Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, HCL Technologies, Titan, Nestle, ICICI Bank and Infosys were the biggest gainers.

Tata Consultancy Services, Bharti Airtel, HDFC, Tata Steel, HDFC Bank and NTPC were among the laggards.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In Asian markets, Seoul quoted in the green while Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong traded lower.

The U.S. markets ended in the negative territory on Friday.

"Intra-day, the market may witness a choppy ride as the recent interest rate hike by the BoE and the U.S. Fed hinting at two more rate hikes this year coupled with mounting Chinese growth fears point towards a challenging environment for the global economic recovery path," Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research) at Mehta Equities Ltd, said.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.05% to $73.89 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth ₹344.81 crore on June 23, according to exchange data.

On June 23, Sensex fell 259.52 points or 0.41% to settle at 62,979.37 points while Nifty declined 105.75 points or 0.56% to end at 18,665.50 points.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US