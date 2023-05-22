Markets climb in early trade

May 22, 2023 10:34 am | Updated 10:34 am IST - Mumbai

Equity benchmark indices climbed in early trade on May 22 amid rally in Asian markets along with buying in index heavyweights IT counters and Reliance Industries.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 146.98 points to 61,876.66 in early trade. The NSE Nifty went up by 55.3 points to 18,258.70.

Among the Sensex firms, NTPC, Power Grid, Wipro, Infosys, Sun Pharma, Larsen & Toubro, Tech Mahindra, Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services, Titan, ITC and State Bank of India were the major gainers.

IndusInd Bank, Bharti Airtel, Nestle, Asian Paints, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank were the laggards.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading in the positive territory.

The U.S. market had ended marginally lower on Friday.

Meanwhile, global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.87% to $74.92 per barrel.

The Sensex climbed 297.94 points or 0.48% to settle at 61,729.68 on Friday. The Nifty advanced 73.45 points or 0.41% to end at 18,203.40.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth ₹113.46 crore on Friday after remaining buyers for a number of days, according to exchange data.