ADVERTISEMENT

Markets climb in early trade

February 24, 2023 10:22 am | Updated 10:22 am IST - Mumbai

Sensex climbed 297.25 points, and Nifty advanced 88.5 points

PTI

A traffic signal in the foreground of the Bombay Stock Exchange on Dalal Street seems to reflect the mood of the stock markets in Mumbai. | Photo Credit: Paul Noronha

Benchmark indices started on a positive note on Friday in-line with optimism in the U.S. market and buying in Reliance Industries.

The BSE Sensex climbed 297.25 points to 59,903.05 points after a positive start. The NSE Nifty advanced 88.5 points to 17,599.75 points.

In the Sensex pack, Bajaj Finserv, Kotak Mahindra Bank, State Bank of India, Infosys, IndusInd Bank, Asian Paints, Bharti Airtel, Reliance Industries and UltraTech Cement were among the gainers.

Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Maruti and ITC were the laggards.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

In Asian markets, South Korea, China and Hong Kong quoted lower, while Japan traded in the green.

The U.S. markets ended higher on Thursday.

"Mirroring the optimism in the overnight U.S. markets and subsequent uptick in SGX Nifty, local equities could see a positive opening. However, there is an element of uncertainty post-FOMC minutes. Minutes from the US Federal Reserve's February meeting suggest that a few policymakers made the case for a 50 basis point rate hike," Prashanth Tapse-Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research) at Mehta Equities Ltd, said before the market opened for trade.

On Thursday, the Sensex declined 139.18 points or 0.23% to settle at 59,605.80 points. The Nifty slipped 43.05 points or 0.25% to end at 17,511.25 points.

International oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.77% to $82.84 per barrel.

Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) offloaded shares worth ₹1,417.24 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US