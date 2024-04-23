GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Markets climb in early trade on firm global trends; extend winning momentum to 3rd day running

Rallying for the third day running, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 411.27 points to 74,059.89 in early trade.

April 23, 2024 10:40 am | Updated 10:40 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Image for representation

Image for representation | Photo Credit: PAUL NORONHA

Benchmark equity indices continued their winning momentum for the third day running on Tuesday amid firm global market trends.

Rallying for the third day running, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 411.27 points to 74,059.89 in early trade. The NSE Nifty advanced 111.15 points to 22,447.55.

From the Sensex basket, Bharti Airtel, Titan Company, HCL Technologies, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Finserv and Tata Motors were the major gainers.

Power Grid, Larsen & Toubro, JSW Steel and Axis Bank were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, and Hong Kong were trading in the positive territory while Shanghai quoted lower.

Wall Street ended in positive territory on Monday.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.38% to $87.33 a barrel.

"The undercurrent of bullishness of this market has been reinforced by the market action during the last two trading days, which saw Nifty spiking by 486 points from Friday's lows. External factors like the high bond yields in the US (the 10-year continues above 4.6%) and geopolitical concerns in the Middle East are not impacting the underlying bullish trend," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth ₹2,915.23 crore on Monday after a day's breather, according to exchange data.

The BSE benchmark climbed 560.29 points or 0.77% to settle at 73,648.62 on Monday. The NSE Nifty went up by 189.40 points or 0.86% to 22,336.40.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.