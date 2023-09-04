Markets climb in early trade on firm global trends, encouraging domestic macroeconomic data

September 04, 2023 10:47 am | Updated 10:48 am IST - Mumbai

Equity benchmark indices climbed in early trade on Monday in line with firm trend in global markets and encouraging domestic macroeconomic data.

Fresh foreign fund inflows also added to the optimistic trend in the domestic equity market.

Extending its previous day's rally, the BSE benchmark Sensex climbed 243.69 points to 65,630.85 in early trade. The Nifty went up by 91.5 points to 19,526.80.

From the Sensex pack, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, UltraTech Cement, Larsen & Toubro, Maruti, HCL Technologies, Wipro and Tech Mahindra were the major gainers.

ADVERTISEMENT

ICICI Bank, Nestle, Asian Paints and Power Grid were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading with gains.

The US markets ended mostly in the positive territory on Friday.

Manufacturing activities in India gained momentum in August as new orders and output increased at the quickest rates in nearly three years, according to a survey released on Friday.

GST collections grew by 11% to over ₹1.59 lakh crore in August on the back of improved compliance and reduced evasion, with experts forecasting higher mop-up to continue in the upcoming festive season.

Domestic passenger vehicle sales hit a record in August led by highest-ever monthly dispatches from Maruti Suzuki on the back of festive demand and the continued strong offtake of SUVs.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.05 per cent to $88.59 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were buyers on Friday as they bought equities worth ₹487.94 crore, according to exchange data.

The BSE barometer had on Friday ended higher by 555.75 points or 0.86% at 65,387.16. The Nifty had spurted by 181.50 points or 0.94% to settle at 19,435.30.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT