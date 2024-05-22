Equity benchmark indices climbed in early trade on Wednesday in tandem with firm global market trends and buying in Reliance Industries and ITC.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 212.21 points to 74,165.52 in early trade. The NSE Nifty went up by 48.35 points to 22,577.40.

Among the Sensex firms, Reliance Industries, NTPC, Hindustan Unilever, Asian Paints, Nestle and ITC were the major gainers.

ADVERTISEMENT

State Bank of India, Power Grid, JSW Steel and Mahindra & Mahindra were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading in the positive territory while Tokyo quoted lower.

Wall Street ended in the green on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.69% to $82.31 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth ₹1,874.54 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

The BSE benchmark declined 52.63 points or 0.07% to settle at 73,953.31 on Tuesday. The Nifty, however, ended higher by 27.05 points or 0.12% to 22,529.05.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.