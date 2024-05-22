ADVERTISEMENT

Markets climb in early trade on firm global trends; buying in Reliance, ITC

Updated - May 22, 2024 10:48 am IST

Published - May 22, 2024 10:39 am IST - Mumbai

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 212.21 points to 74,165.52 in early trade. The NSE Nifty went up by 48.35 points to 22,577.40

PTI

File image of a stock trader looking at a share price on a screen. | Photo Credit: Vivek Bendre

Equity benchmark indices climbed in early trade on Wednesday in tandem with firm global market trends and buying in Reliance Industries and ITC.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 212.21 points to 74,165.52 in early trade. The NSE Nifty went up by 48.35 points to 22,577.40.

Among the Sensex firms, Reliance Industries, NTPC, Hindustan Unilever, Asian Paints, Nestle and ITC were the major gainers.

ADVERTISEMENT

State Bank of India, Power Grid, JSW Steel and Mahindra & Mahindra were among the laggards.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

In Asian markets, Seoul, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading in the positive territory while Tokyo quoted lower.

Wall Street ended in the green on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.69% to $82.31 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth ₹1,874.54 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

The BSE benchmark declined 52.63 points or 0.07% to settle at 73,953.31 on Tuesday. The Nifty, however, ended higher by 27.05 points or 0.12% to 22,529.05.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US