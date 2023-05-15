ADVERTISEMENT

Markets climb in early trade on continuous foreign fund inflows

May 15, 2023 10:50 am | Updated 10:50 am IST - Mumbai

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 188.57 points to 62,216.47. The NSE Nifty gained 48.9 points to 18,363.70.

PTI

Representational image only. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Equity benchmark indices began the trade on a firm note on May 15, extending their previous day's rally, amid continuous foreign fund inflows.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 188.57 points to 62,216.47. The NSE Nifty gained 48.9 points to 18,363.70.

Among the Sensex firms, Tata Motors jumped over 3% after announcing its Q4 earnings. Tech Mahindra, Asian Paints, Hindustan Unilever, UltraTech Cement, Bharti Airtel, Infosys and Nestle were the other biggest gainers.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Fuelled by rising domestic demand, pricing actions and easing supply chain issues, Tata Motors reported a consolidated net profit of ₹5,408 crore for the March quarter and aims to improve the profit margins this fiscal despite headwinds. Maruti, IndusInd Bank, NTPC and Tata Steel were among the laggards.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were buyers on Friday as they bought equities worth ₹1,014.06 crore, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors have shown strong buying interest in Indian equities in May and invested more than ₹23,152 crore in the first fortnight. In Asia, Tokyo and Hong Kong markets were trading in the green, while Seoul and Shanghai quoted lower. The U.S. market ended marginally lower on Friday.

"Even though the Congress victory in the Karnataka elections was much better-than-expected, it is unlikely to have a negative impact on markets, which in the near-term is driven mainly by FPI inflows backed by improving fundamentals," said V. K. Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

The BSE benchmark had gained 123.38 points or 0.20% to settle at 62,027.90 on Friday, the highest closing level since December 12, 2022. The Nifty edged up 17.80 points or 0.1% to 18,314.80.

Meanwhile, global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.84% to $73.55 per barrel.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US