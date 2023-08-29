Markets climb in early trade; extend rally for second day running

August 29, 2023 10:40 am | Updated 10:41 am IST - Mumbai

Equity benchmark indices began the trade on an optimistic note on August 29, extending their previous day’s rally, amid firm trend in global markets.

The BSE Sensex climbed 232.43 points to 65,229.03 in early trade. The NSE Nifty gained 71.85 points to 19,377.90.

From the Sensex pack, Tata Motors, Tech Mahindra, NTPC, Power Grid, Jio Financial Services Ltd., Wipro, HCL Technologies and HDFC Bank were among the major gainers.

Bharti Airtel, Axis Bank, Reliance Industries and IndusInd Bank were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading with gains.

The U.S. markets ended in the positive territory on August 28.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.02% to $84.40 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth ₹1,393.25 crore on August 28, according to exchange data.

The BSE benchmark had climbed 110.09 points or 0.17% to settle at 64,996.60 on August 28. The Nifty gained 40.25 points or 0.21% to end at 19,306.05.