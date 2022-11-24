Markets climb in early trade amid firm global equities

November 24, 2022 10:51 am | Updated 10:51 am IST - Mumbai

HDFC Bank, HDFC, HCL Technologies, Power Grid, Mahindra & Mahindra, IndusInd Bank and Bajaj Finance were among the major winners

PTI

Equity benchmarks began the trade on a positive note on Thursday. File

Equity benchmarks began the trade on a positive note on Thursday, tracking a firm trend in global markets.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 124.35 points to 61,634.93 in early trade. The broader NSE Nifty gained 38 points to 18,305.25.

The BSE benchmark later quoted 248.22 points higher at 61,760.67 and the Nifty traded 75 points up at 18,342.25.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

From the Sensex pack, HDFC Bank, HDFC, HCL Technologies, Power Grid, Mahindra & Mahindra, IndusInd Bank and Bajaj Finance were among the major winners.

Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tata Steel and Bharti Airtel were the laggards. Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Seoul, Tokyo and Hong Kong were trading in the green, while Shanghai quoted lower.

Wall Street had ended higher on Wednesday. The BSE benchmark had climbed 91.62 points or 0.15% to settle at 61,510.58 on Wednesday. The Nifty gained 23.05 points or 0.13% to end at 18,267.25.

International oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.23% lower at $85.24 per barrel. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded shares worth ₹789.86 crore on Wednesday, as per exchange data.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

financial markets

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US