ADVERTISEMENT

Markets climb in early trade amid buying in Reliance, Tata Consultancy Services

Published - June 12, 2024 10:49 am IST - Mumbai

Among the 30 Sensex companies, HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra, Wipro, Power Grid, Tata Motors, Tata Steel, Tata Consultancy Services and Reliance Industries were the major gainers.

PTI

Image used for representative purpose only. File. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Benchmark equity indices climbed in early trade on June 12 amid buying in market blue-chip stocks Reliance Industries and Tata Consultancy Services.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 252.62 points to 76,709.21 in early trade. The NSE Nifty went up by 82.25 points to 23,347.10.

Among the 30 Sensex companies, HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra, Wipro, Power Grid, Tata Motors, Tata Steel, Tata Consultancy Services and Reliance Industries were the major gainers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Titan, Asian Paints, IndusInd Bank and Hindustan Unilever were among the laggards.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

In Asian markets, Seoul traded in the positive territory while Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong quoted lower.

U.S. markets ended mostly higher on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The 32% decline in India VIX during the last 5 days indicates that the days of heightened volatility are over and the market has entered a consolidation phase. From now on the focus will be on fundamentals and news flows," said V.K. Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services.

Tonight's U.S. inflation numbers and the Fed policy outcome will influence the direction of the global equity market, he added.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.42% to USD 82.26 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth ₹111.04 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

The BSE benchmark declined 33.49 points or 0.04% to settle at 76,456.59 on Tuesday. In a volatile trade, the Nifty ended marginally up by 5.65 points or 0.02% at 23,264.85.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US