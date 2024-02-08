Markets climb in early trade ahead of RBI's interest rate decision

February 08, 2024 11:11 am | Updated 11:12 am IST - Mumbai

Equity benchmark indices climbed in early trade on Thursday ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's interest rate decision, amid a rally in global markets.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 321.42 points to 72,473.42 in early trade. The Nifty climbed 80.55 points to 22,011.05.

Among the Sensex firms, PowerGrid jumped over 4% after the company posted a 10.5% rise in consolidated net profit to ₹4,028.25 crore in the December quarter, mainly on the back of higher revenues.

HCL Technologies, IndusInd Bank, State Bank of India, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services and NTPC were the other major gainers.

ITC, Maruti, Bajaj Finance and Asian Paints were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo and Shanghai were trading in the positive territory while Hong Kong quoted lower.

The U.S. markets ended with gains on Wednesday.

“The mother market U.S. is setting new records and this provides the support to facilitate new records in India, too. The bulls are again on the front foot and will use any positive news to push the market forward.”

"The event which will be closely watched today would be what RBI says," said V.K. Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.42% to $79.54 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth ₹1,691.02 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

The BSE benchmark declined 34.09 points or 0.05% to settle at 72,152 on Wednesday. The Nifty ended marginally up by 1.10 points or 0.01% to 21,930.50.