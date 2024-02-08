GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Markets climb in early trade ahead of RBI's interest rate decision

HCL Technologies, IndusInd Bank, State Bank of India, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services and NTPC were the other major gainers.

February 08, 2024 11:11 am | Updated 11:12 am IST - Mumbai

PTI
Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building, in Mumbai. File

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building, in Mumbai. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Equity benchmark indices climbed in early trade on Thursday ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's interest rate decision, amid a rally in global markets.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 321.42 points to 72,473.42 in early trade. The Nifty climbed 80.55 points to 22,011.05.

Among the Sensex firms, PowerGrid jumped over 4% after the company posted a 10.5% rise in consolidated net profit to ₹4,028.25 crore in the December quarter, mainly on the back of higher revenues.

HCL Technologies, IndusInd Bank, State Bank of India, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services and NTPC were the other major gainers.

ITC, Maruti, Bajaj Finance and Asian Paints were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo and Shanghai were trading in the positive territory while Hong Kong quoted lower.

The U.S. markets ended with gains on Wednesday.

“The mother market U.S. is setting new records and this provides the support to facilitate new records in India, too. The bulls are again on the front foot and will use any positive news to push the market forward.”

"The event which will be closely watched today would be what RBI says," said V.K. Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.42% to $79.54 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth ₹1,691.02 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

The BSE benchmark declined 34.09 points or 0.05% to settle at 72,152 on Wednesday. The Nifty ended marginally up by 1.10 points or 0.01% to 21,930.50.

Related Topics

market and exchange / stock exchanges

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.