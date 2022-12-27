ADVERTISEMENT

Markets climb for second day on firm global cues

December 27, 2022 04:11 pm | Updated 04:11 pm IST - Mumbai

File image. | Photo Credit: Arunangsu Roy Chowdhury

Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty closed with gains on December 27, following a firm trend in the global markets.

Extending its previous day's rally, the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 361.01 points or 0.60% to settle at 60,927.43. During the day, it rallied 420.26 points or 0.69% to 60,986.68.

The broader NSE Nifty climbed 117.70 points or 0.65% to end at 18,132.30.

From the Sensex pack, Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Larsen & Toubro, Asian Paints, Wipro, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank, Tech Mahindra and Titan were the major winners.

Hindustan Unilever, ITC, Mahindra & Mahindra and Nestle were the laggards.

Elsewhere in Asia, equity markets in Seoul, Tokyo and Shanghai ended with gains.

Equity exchanges in Europe were trading in the positive territory in mid-session deals.

Markets in the U.S. were closed on Monday.

International oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.49% to $84.33 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) offloaded shares worth ₹497.65 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

