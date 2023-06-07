ADVERTISEMENT

Markets climb for fourth day; Sensex rallies 350 points to reclaim 63,000-mark

June 07, 2023 04:32 pm | Updated 04:32 pm IST - Mumbai

From the Sensex pack, Nestle, Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Bharti Airtel, Larsen & Toubro, Power Grid, NTPC, Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra, Infosys and Axis Bank were the major gainers

PTI

File. | Photo Credit: Paul Noronha

Benchmark equity indices ended with gains on June 7, logging their fourth day of rally amid fresh foreign fund inflows and a mixed trend in global markets.

The gains in metal, realty, oil & gas and industrials stocks also supported the market's rally.

Rising for the fourth straight session, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 350.08 points or 0.56% to settle at 63,142.96. During the day, it jumped 403.55 points or 0.64% to 63,196.43.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The NSE Nifty advanced 127.40 points or 0.68% to end at 18,726.40.

From the Sensex pack, Nestle, Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Bharti Airtel, Larsen & Toubro, Power Grid, NTPC, Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra, Infosys and Axis Bank were the major gainers.

Kotak Mahindra Bank, Maruti, Bajaj Finance, Mahindra & Mahindra and ICICI Bank were the laggards.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended in the green, while Tokyo settled lower.

Equity markets in Europe were trading on a mixed note. The U.S. markets ended in positive territory on Tuesday.

The Reserve Bank's rate-setting monetary policy panel began deliberations on Tuesday and the decision would be announced on June 8.

"Investors are becoming more optimistic due to the anticipation of a positive revision in the RBI’s inflation forecast during the ongoing MPC meeting. It is expected that the RBI will maintain its pause on rate hikes, considering the significant improvement in inflation, which has now come within the RBI's comfort zone.

"Furthermore, the participation of FIIs as net buyers, after a brief halt, contributed to today's market rally, particularly driven by mid-and small-cap stocks," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.10% to $76.45 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth ₹385.71 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

The BSE benchmark eked out marginal gains of 5.41 points or 0.01% to settle at 62,792.88 on Tuesday. The Nifty went up by 5.15 points or 0.03% to end at 18,599.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US