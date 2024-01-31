GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Markets bounce back after weak beginning

30-share BSE Sensex declines 243.07 points to 70,896.83; Nifty also slips 73.25 points to 21,448.85

January 31, 2024 11:35 am | Updated 11:35 am IST - Mumbai

PTI
Image for representation purpose only.

Image for representation purpose only.

Benchmark equity indices began the day on a bearish note on January 31 tracking weak Asian markets and fresh foreign fund outflows, but later recovered all the lost ground to trade in the green on buying in Reliance Industries.

Investors are eyeing the two important events lined up ahead — the interim budget and the U.S. Fed interest rate decision — to derive further cues from.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 243.07 points to 70,896.83 in early deals. The Nifty also slipped 73.25 points to 21,448.85.

However, later both the benchmark equity indices recovered the early lost ground and were trading in the green. The Sensex quoted 146.33 points up at 71,286.23, and the Nifty traded higher by 58.25 points to 21,580.35.

Among the Sensex firms, Larsen & Toubro declined 5% after its December quarter earnings.

Titan, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Axis Bank and State Bank of India were among the other laggards.

Tata Motors, Reliance Industries, Tata Steel and Bajaj Finserv were among the gainers.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading lower.

The U.S. markets ended mostly down on Jan. 30.

“The U.S. Fed decision tonight and the interim budget tomorrow will weigh on markets in the near-term. Global markets will be keenly watching the Fed comment on the timeline and quantum of rate cuts,” said V.K. Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist, Geojit Financial Services.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.45% to $82.50 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth $1,970.52 crore on Jan. 30, according to exchange data.

The BSE benchmark fell by 801.67 points or 1.11% to settle at 71,139.90 on Jan. 30. The Nifty declined 215.50 points or 0.99% to 21,522.10.

