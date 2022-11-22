Markets bounce back after three days of fall

November 22, 2022 04:44 pm | Updated 04:44 pm IST - Mumbai

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 274.12 points or 0.45% to settle at 61,418.96

PTI

File image. | Photo Credit: Paul Noronha

Equity benchmarks ended with gains on November 22 after falling for the past three days amid buying in index majors Infosys and Reliance Industries.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 274.12 points or 0.45% to settle at 61,418.96. During the day, it jumped 321.79 points or 0.52% to 61,466.63.

The broader NSE Nifty gained 84.25 points or 0.46% to end at 18,244.20.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

From the Sensex pack, IndusInd Bank, NTPC, UltraTech Cement, Titan, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services and Larsen & Toubro were among the winners.

In contrast, Nestle, Bharti Airtel, PowerGrid, HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the laggards.

Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Tokyo and Shanghai ended higher, while Seoul and Hong Kong settled lower.

Equity exchanges in Europe were trading in the green in the afternoon trade. Wall Street had ended lower on Monday.

International oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.67% higher at $88.04 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded shares worth a net ₹1,593.83 crore on Monday, as per exchange data.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US