Markets bounce back after three days of fall

November 22, 2022 04:44 pm | Updated 04:44 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
File image.

File image. | Photo Credit: Paul Noronha

Equity benchmarks ended with gains on November 22 after falling for the past three days amid buying in index majors Infosys and Reliance Industries.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 274.12 points or 0.45% to settle at 61,418.96. During the day, it jumped 321.79 points or 0.52% to 61,466.63.

The broader NSE Nifty gained 84.25 points or 0.46% to end at 18,244.20.

From the Sensex pack, IndusInd Bank, NTPC, UltraTech Cement, Titan, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services and Larsen & Toubro were among the winners.

In contrast, Nestle, Bharti Airtel, PowerGrid, HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the laggards.

Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Tokyo and Shanghai ended higher, while Seoul and Hong Kong settled lower.

Equity exchanges in Europe were trading in the green in the afternoon trade. Wall Street had ended lower on Monday.

International oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.67% higher at $88.04 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded shares worth a net ₹1,593.83 crore on Monday, as per exchange data.

