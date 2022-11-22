  1. EPaper
Markets bounce back after falling in early trade

November 22, 2022 11:08 am | Updated 11:11 am IST - Mumbai

PTI
Equity benchmark indices fell in early trade on Tuesday but later bounced back. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Equity benchmark indices fell in early trade on Tuesday but later bounced back and were trading in the positive territory amid mixed global market trends.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 61.98 points to 61,082.86 in early trade. The broader NSE Nifty dipped 21.2 points to 18,138.75.

However, later both the indices bounced back, with the BSE benchmark trading 65.49 points higher at 61,210.33 at 09:44 hours. The Nifty also quoted 21.55 points higher at 18,181.50.

From the Sensex pack, Nestle, Power Grid, Sun Pharma, HCL Technologies, Wipro, Tata Consultancy Services, Reliance Industries and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the major laggards. UltraTech Cement, Maruti Suzuki, Larsen & Toubro, NTPC and ICICI Bank were among the winners.

Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Tokyo and Shanghai were quoting higher, while Seoul and Hong Kong were trading lower.

Wall Street had ended lower on Monday. The BSE benchmark declined 518.64 points or 0.84% to settle at 61,144.84 on Monday. The Nifty fell 147.70 points or 0.81% to end at 18,159.95.

International oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.49% higher at $87.89 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded shares worth ₹1,593.83 crore on Monday, as per exchange data.

