ADVERTISEMENT

Markets bounce back after early decline

November 16, 2023 11:12 am | Updated 12:12 pm IST - Mumbai

The Sensex traded 101.16 points up at 65,777.64, while the Nifty quoted with a gain of 23 points at 19,698.45.

PTI

Image for representation

The benchmark equity indices declined in early trade on Thursday amid weak trends in the Asian markets, but soon bounced back to quote in positive territory.

The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 168.91 points to 65,507.02 in early deals. The Nifty dipped 48.45 points to 19,627.

But, later, both the benchmark equity indices bounced back to quote in the green amid optimism due to fresh foreign fund inflows.

The Sensex traded 101.16 points up at 65,777.64, while the Nifty quoted with a gain of 23 points at 19,698.45.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Among the Sensex firms, Bajaj Finance, Power Grid, Bajaj Finserv, JSW Steel, Titan and Tata Steel were the major laggards.

NTPC, Tata Consultancy Services, Tata Motors and HCL Technologies were among the gainers.

In the Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading lower.

The US markets ended with gains on Wednesday.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.75% to $80.57 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) turned buyers on Wednesday as they bought equities worth Rs 550.19 crore after unabated offloading of shares, according to exchange data.

The Sensex jumped 742.06 points or 1.14% to settle at 65,675.93 on Wednesday. The Nifty climbed 231.90 points or 1.19% to 19,675.45.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US