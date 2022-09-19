Markets bounce back after 3-day fall; Sensex climbs 300 points

Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, State Bank of India, Hindustan Unilever, Nestle, and Bajaj Finserv were among the major winners.

PTI Mumbai
September 19, 2022 16:13 IST

Pedestrians walk past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building, in Mumbai. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Benchmark indices bounced back on Monday after a three-day fall, largely helped by buying in banking counters.

After a weak beginning, the 30-share BSE Sensex recovered the lost ground and ended 300.44 points or 0.51% higher at 59,141.23.

During the day, it climbed 436.76 points or 0.74% to 59,277.55.

The NSE Nifty went higher by 91.40 points or 0.52% to close at 17,622.25.

From the Sensex pack, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, State Bank of India, Hindustan Unilever, Nestle, and Bajaj Finserv were among the major winners.

Tata Steel, ICICI Bank, and Power Grid were among the laggards.

Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Seoul, Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong ended lower.

European equity markets were also quoting in the negative territory. The U.S. markets had ended lower on Friday.

Meanwhile, the international oil benchmark Brent crude declined 1.37% to $90.10 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) offloaded shares worth a net ₹3,260.05 crore on Friday, according to data available with the BSE.

