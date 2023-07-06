ADVERTISEMENT

Market valuation of BSE-listed firms hit lifetime peak of ₹301.10 lakh crore

July 06, 2023 12:31 pm | Updated 12:47 pm IST - New Delhi

From the Sensex pack, Reliance Industries quoted over 2% higher while Power Grid, Nestle, Larsen & Toubro, UltraTech Cement, NTPC, Axis Bank, and Tata Motors were among the other major gainers

PTI

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) continued their buying activity as they bought equities worth ₹1,603.15 crore on July 5, according to exchange data. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The market capitalisation (m-cap) of BSE-listed firms hit a lifetime peak of ₹301.10 lakh crore in morning trade on July 6, driven by a positive trend in domestic equities. The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 185.37 points or 0.28% to 65,631.41 in morning deals.

The BSE benchmark had jumped over 2,500 points in its record rally from June 26 to July 4. The Sensex hit its all-time high of 65,672.97 on July 4. The m-cap of BSE-listed firms reached ₹299.90 lakh crore on July 5.

Also Read | Sensex, Nifty touch fresh all-time high levels in early trade

From the Sensex pack, Reliance Industries quoted over 2% higher. Power Grid, Nestle, Larsen & Toubro, UltraTech Cement, NTPC, Axis Bank, Asian Paints and Tata Motors were among the other major gainers. IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, Tata Steel, Maruti, HDFC and HDFC Bank were among the laggards.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) continued their buying activity as they bought equities worth ₹1,603.15 crore on July 5, according to exchange data. In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading lower. The U.S. markets ended in negative territory on July 5.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.21% to $76.49 a barrel.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US