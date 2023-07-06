HamberMenu
Market valuation of BSE-listed firms hit lifetime peak of ₹301.10 lakh crore

From the Sensex pack, Reliance Industries quoted over 2% higher while Power Grid, Nestle, Larsen & Toubro, UltraTech Cement, NTPC, Axis Bank, and Tata Motors were among the other major gainers

July 06, 2023 12:31 pm | Updated 12:47 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) continued their buying activity as they bought equities worth ₹1,603.15 crore on July 5, according to exchange data. File

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) continued their buying activity as they bought equities worth ₹1,603.15 crore on July 5, according to exchange data. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The market capitalisation (m-cap) of BSE-listed firms hit a lifetime peak of ₹301.10 lakh crore in morning trade on July 6, driven by a positive trend in domestic equities. The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 185.37 points or 0.28% to 65,631.41 in morning deals.

The BSE benchmark had jumped over 2,500 points in its record rally from June 26 to July 4. The Sensex hit its all-time high of 65,672.97 on July 4. The m-cap of BSE-listed firms reached ₹299.90 lakh crore on July 5.

Also Read | Sensex, Nifty touch fresh all-time high levels in early trade

From the Sensex pack, Reliance Industries quoted over 2% higher. Power Grid, Nestle, Larsen & Toubro, UltraTech Cement, NTPC, Axis Bank, Asian Paints and Tata Motors were among the other major gainers. IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, Tata Steel, Maruti, HDFC and HDFC Bank were among the laggards.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) continued their buying activity as they bought equities worth ₹1,603.15 crore on July 5, according to exchange data. In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading lower. The U.S. markets ended in negative territory on July 5.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.21% to $76.49 a barrel.

