GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Market Capitalisation of nine of top-10 most valued firms jumps ₹2.89 lakh crore; Reliance biggest winner

Reliance Industries remained the most valued firm, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India, Infosys, LIC, Hindustan Unilever and ITC.

Published - June 30, 2024 11:07 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
The BSE Sensex recorded the best monthly gain in June by climbing 7.14%. The Sensex breached the historic 79,000 mark on June 27.

The BSE Sensex recorded the best monthly gain in June by climbing 7.14%. The Sensex breached the historic 79,000 mark on June 27. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Nine of the top-10 most valued firms together added ₹2,89,699.42 crore in market valuation last week, with Reliance Industries emerging as the biggest gainer, in line with a rally in equities. Last week, the BSE benchmark jumped 1,822.83 points or 2.36%.

The BSE Sensex recorded the best monthly gain in June by climbing 7.14%. The Sensex breached the historic 79,000 mark on June 27.

While Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever and ITC were the gainers, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) emerged as the laggard.

The Market Capitalisation (mcap) of Reliance Industries jumped ₹1,52,264.63 crore to ₹21,18,951.20 crore. TCS added ₹34,733.64 crore taking its valuation to ₹14,12,845.09 crore.

The mcap of ICICI Bank soared ₹30,286.99 crore to ₹8,44,201.88 crore and that of Bharti Airtel surged ₹18,267.7 crore to ₹8,22,530.35 crore. The market valuation of Infosys climbed ₹14,656.3 crore to ₹6,50,602.10 crore and that of HDFC Bank zoomed ₹13,808.74 crore to ₹12,80,865.43 crore. State Bank of India's valuation rallied ₹11,111.14 crore to ₹7,57,565.68 crore.

The mcap of Hindustan Unilever went up by ₹7,953.37 crore to ₹5,81,570.83 crore and that of ITC climbed ₹6,616.91 crore to ₹5,30,475.82 crore. However, the valuation of LIC tumbled ₹22,042.61 crore to ₹6,25,573.90 crore.

Reliance Industries remained the most valued firm, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India, Infosys, LIC, Hindustan Unilever and ITC.

Related Topics

financial markets / market and exchange / stocks / economy, business and finance / business (general) / stock exchanges

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.