Market benchmark indices trade higher in early trade on firm global equities

After a firm start, the BSE Sensex further climbed 144.85 points to 59,433.20

February 28, 2023 10:35 am | Updated 10:35 am IST - Mumbai

PTI
File.

File. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Equity benchmark indices climbed in early trade on Tuesday helped by buying in IT counters and an overall positive trend in global markets.

After a firm start, the BSE Sensex further climbed 144.85 points to 59,433.20. The NSE Nifty advanced 35.55 points to 17,428.25.

From the Sensex pack, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tech Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services, Tata Motors, Sun Pharma, Infosys, HCL Technologies, Larsen & Toubro, HDFC, Wipro, Titan and HDFC Bank were the major gainers.

State Bank of India, Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel and IndusInd Bank were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, South Korea, Japan, China and Hong Kong were trading in the positive territory.

The U.S. markets had ended higher on Monday.

On Monday, the BSE benchmark had declined 175.58 points or 0.30% to settle at 59,288.35, while the Nifty fell 73.10 points or 0.42% to end at 17,392.70.

International oil benchmark Brent crude advanced 0.17% to $82.59 per barrel.

Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) offloaded shares worth ₹2,022.52 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

Top News Today

