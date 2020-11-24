Markets

Market at record high: Sensex rallies over 250 points in early trade; Nifty above 13,000

Equity benchmark Sensex rallied over 250 points in opening trade on November 24, tracking gains in index-heavyweights HDFC Bank, Maruti, ONGC and Axis Bank amid positive cues from global markets and unabated foreign fund inflows.

After touching a lifetime intra-day high of 44,358.71, the 30-share BSE index was trading 271.48 points or 0.62% higher at 44,348.63 in the opening session.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty touched the 13,000 mark for the first time ever as it rose 76.65 points or 0.59% to 13,003.10.

HDFC Bank was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, surging around 1.60%, followed by Maruti, ONGC, Axis Bank, L&T, Titan, ICICI Bank and PowerGrid.

On the other hand, Bajaj Auto, Nestle India, Infosys and Hindustan Unilever were among the laggards.

In the previous session, Sensex ended 194.90 points or 0.44% higher at 44,077.15, and NSE Nifty rose 67.40 points or 0.52% to close at 12,926.45.

Foreign institutional investors remained net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth ₹4,738.44 crore on November 23, according to provisional exchange data.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Tokyo, Hong Kong and Seoul were trading in with gains in mid-session deals, while Shanghai was in the red.

Bourses in the U.S. ended on a positive note in overnight trade.

Meanwhile, Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, were trading 0.85% higher at $46.45 per barrel.

