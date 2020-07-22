L&T Q1 profit plunges 79% as revenue declines 28%

S.N. Subrahmanyan

Company expects more orders in next two quarters

Larsen & Toubro reported first-quarter consolidated net profit declined 79% to ₹303 crore from ₹1,473 crore in the year-earlier period mainly on lower revenue, ₹500 crore credit provisions in financial services business and under-recovery of overheads.

“The company earned a total profit after tax (PAT) of ₹544 crore of which allocation to non-controlling interest is ₹241 crore.

“The consolidated PAT attributable to shareholders of the company, including profit from discontinued business, is ₹303 crore, reflecting a decline of 79% vis-a-vis PAT of ₹1,473 crore for the corresponding quarter of the previous year,” the firm said in a filing with the stock exchanges.

Gross revenue declined 28% year-on-year to ₹21,260 crore. The firm bagged orders worth ₹23,574 crore at the group level, registering a decline of 39%.

“It was a very unusual quarter,” said R. Shankar Raman, CFO, L&T.

Hit by lockdown

“Revenue was impacted by the nationwide lockdown, resulting in halting of manufacturing and construction activities, non-availability of labour and disruptions to the supply chain ecosystem. Since the company lost significant revenue during the quarter, margin was not available,” he said.

L&T CEO and MD S.N. Subrahmanyan said the company had done well under the current circumstances and operation-wise, normalcy would be achieved in the next 45 to 60 days as workers had started reporting at sites.

“We are fairly optimistic that the domestic sector would pick up and we will get more orders in the coming two quarters,” he said declining to give any guidance due to uncertainties.

The consolidated order book of the group stood at ₹3,05,083 crore with the international order book constituting 24%.

About 65% of the new projects came in the infrastructure segment that secured orders worth ₹11,349 crore, down 32%.

IT & Technology Services segment’s revenue stood at ₹6,028 crore, clocking a growth of 58%. The growth was led by consolidation of Mindtree.