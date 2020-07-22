LIC Home Finance offers new loans at 6.9% interest

In probably the lowest in the market, LIC Housing Finance Ltd. has announced a 6.9% rate of interest on new home loans. The rate of interest for home loans up to ₹50 lakh starts from 6.9% for borrowers with a CIBIL score of 700 and above. For a similar score, the rate of interest is 7% onwards for loans above ₹50 lakh.
“Home loan interest rates are at an all-time low for the company, thereby resulting in low EMI payment. Attractive price points and affordable EMIs will aid in addressing the demand side for buying homes,” Siddhartha Mohanty, MD & CEO, LIC Housing Finance, said.
LIC HF has also introduced a special home loan product ‘Griha Varishtha’ for pensioners. The tenure is till the attainment of 80 years of age or maximum up to 30 years, whichever is earlier. This product caters to retired or serving employees of PSU insurers, government, railways, defence and banks entitled to pension under Defined Benefit Pension Scheme.
