Markets

Kalyan Jewellers shares list at 15% discount

Kalyan Jewellers in T Nagar, Chennai. | Photo Credit: Bijoy Ghosh
PTI New Delhi: 26 March 2021 11:54 IST
Updated: 26 March 2021 11:56 IST

Kalyan Jewellers initial public offer was subscribed 2.61 times earlier this month.

Shares of Kalyan Jewellers India Limited listed at a discount of 15% in its debut trade on Friday against an issue price of ₹87. The stock listed at ₹73.90, a decline of 15.05% from the issue price on BSE. It further tumbled 16.09% to ₹73.

On NSE, it debuted at ₹73.95, a discount of 15%. Its market valuation was at ₹7,915.96 crore on BSE. Kalyan Jewellers initial public offer was subscribed 2.61 times earlier this month.

Price range for the ₹1,175-crore offer was fixed at ₹86-87 per share. Kalyan Jewellers designs, manufactures, and sells a wide range of gold, studded and other jewellery products.

Advertising
Advertising
Comments
More In Business Markets
stocks
stock options
financing and stock offering
economy, business and finance
market and exchange
Read more...