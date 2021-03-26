Markets

Kalyan Jewellers shares list at 15% discount

Kalyan Jewellers in T Nagar, Chennai.   | Photo Credit: Bijoy Ghosh

Shares of Kalyan Jewellers India Limited listed at a discount of 15% in its debut trade on Friday against an issue price of ₹87. The stock listed at ₹73.90, a decline of 15.05% from the issue price on BSE. It further tumbled 16.09% to ₹73.

On NSE, it debuted at ₹73.95, a discount of 15%. Its market valuation was at ₹7,915.96 crore on BSE. Kalyan Jewellers initial public offer was subscribed 2.61 times earlier this month.

Price range for the ₹1,175-crore offer was fixed at ₹86-87 per share. Kalyan Jewellers designs, manufactures, and sells a wide range of gold, studded and other jewellery products.

