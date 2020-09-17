IT firm Happiest Minds more than doubles in market debut

Shares of Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd were off to a flying start on domestic bourses on Thursday as they got listed with a premium of over 111 per cent against an issue price of ₹166 per share.
The stocks of the IT services firm listed at ₹351 apiece, reflecting a gain of 111.14 per cent from the issue price on the BSE. Later, they rose to a high of ₹395 - a jump of 137.95%.
On the NSE, they opened at ₹350 apiece, zooming 110.84% against the issue price.
The ₹702-crore initial public offering of Happiest Minds Technologies, promoted by Ashok Soota, garnered massive response from investors as it was subscribed a whopping 151 times.
The price band for the offer, which closed for subscription on last Wednesday, was fixed at ₹165-166 per equity share.
ICICI Securities and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) were the managers for the offer.
